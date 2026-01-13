The Cleveland Guardians will be entering the 2026 season looking to keep their seat at the postseason table. In an effort to add a bit more depth, the Guardians have brought in a former top prospect.

Cleveland has signed infielder Carter Kieboom to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, via Guards Insider. The terms of his contract have not yet been revealed.

Kieboom spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels, although he only appeared in three games. He hit .250 with an RBI. He elected free agency after his demotion, ultimately leading him to the Guardians.

The infielder is most known for his time with the Washington Nationals. He was a first-round pick by the franchise back in 2016. By 2020, he was considered the No. 1 prospect in Washington's organization, via MLB Pipeline.

Kieboom ended up appearing in 133 games with the Nationals, hitting .199 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. Most of his production came over 62 games in 2021, when he hit .207 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. Still, Kieboom has not lived up to the hype expected of him back in 2016.

Still, the Guardians believe the infielder has something to offer. Kieboom does come come with a bit of versatility as he has played shortstop and first base alongside his traditional third base. Cleveland will see if Kieboom could recoup his value in their minor league system.

In the grand scheme of the Guardians' offseason, Kieboom's signing will likely fly under the radar. But perhaps Cleveland has just found themselves a diamond in the rough.