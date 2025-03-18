The Philadelphia Phillies are set to enter the 2025 season with legitimate World Series aspirations. Avoiding too much injury trouble will be of the utmost importance, though. Todd Zolecki of MLB.com revealed three important updates on Tuesday, via X, formerly Twitter.

“Brandon Marsh (bruised left knee) will play on Tuesday. Max Kepler (bruised lower back) is TBD. Alec Bohm (bruised foot) could play Wednesday,” Zolecki reported.

The Phillies' spring training injuries will be worth closely monitoring. Bohm, Marsh and Kepler could all play pivotal roles in 2025 as the Phillies hope to make a deep postseason run.

Max Kepler joined the ball club this past offseason after previously playing with the Minnesota Twins from 2015-2024. Kepler has endured his share of ups and downs in recent seasons, but did hit 36 home runs and finish 20th in American League MVP voting back in 2019. When healthy, the left-handed hitting outfielder features intriguing potential.

Brandon Marsh, meanwhile, was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Phillies in 2022. He has enjoyed some impressive moments with the team. Also a left-handed hitting outfielder, Marsh is a player with a fairly high-ceiling. He isn't a star, but Marsh can hit for power while also adding stolen base prowess.

Finally, Alec Bohm is the best player of the three injured Phillies. Fresh off his first All-Star appearance, Bohm hit .280 with a .779 OPS to go along with 15 home runs and 44 doubles in 2024. Bohm could take another step forward during the upcoming 2025 regular season.

The Phillies have been a consistent contender in past years. With that being said, Philadelphia has not earned a World Series championship since 2008. The Phillies would obviously love to change that in 2025, but defeating top teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers will prove to be a difficult task.

If they can stay healthy, though, this Phillies team could make things interesting in the postseason.