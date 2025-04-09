With the Philadelphia Phillies attempting to make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, the front office is staying busy trying to keep the roster intact for the long haul. However, the latest rumors suggest that one key player who is considered to be in Aaron Judge territory, turned down a contract extension offer.

Two-time All-Star Kyle Schwarber is rumored to have turned down contract extension offers from the Phillies, according to Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Although Philadelphia attempted to re-sign him during the offseason, it sounds like Schwarber is fine playing out the final year of his final contract.

“Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies offered him an extension during the offseason, but after an initial proposal, talks failed to advance. Schwarber was content going year to year after turning down an extension with the Cubs early in his career. And while he wants to stay in Philadelphia, he's also content playing out his free-agent year. He will be 33 next season, but surely would be in demand on the open market.”

Schwarber is one of the premiere home run hitters in MLB, as Judge is the only player in the league who has hit more homers than him since the 2022 season. The Phillies star is already off to a hot start this year, as he's holding a .324 batting average and .444 OBP while recording five home runs and 11 RBIs through 37 at-bats.

Considering how consistent he is at the plate, the rumors of the Phillies trying to re-sign Schwarber aren't so far-fetched. Especially since Philadelphia has been one of the more competitive teams in the league in recent years. The team's last World Series appearance came in 2022 when they lost the series 4-2 to the Houston Astros.

Philadelphia has been chasing a championship since 2008 when they last won a title. If the Schwaraber rumors are true, then the Phillies certainly believe he can help the club win a title sometime between this season and beyond.