MLB teams are finalizing their 40-man rosters for spring training, which starts on February 20. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies made a move to bring back a veteran reliever on a minor league contract.

Reports indicate that Lou Trivino, who played for the Phillies in the final stretch of the 2025 season, is signing a minor league deal with the club, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Trivino is also being invited to play in spring training with the team.

“Free agent reliever Lou Trivino in agreement with Phillies on [a] minor league deal with invitation to major league spring training, source tells The Athletic. Ended last season with [the] Phillies.”

Lou Trivino has six years of MLB experience under his belt. He hopped around the league in 2025, though, making appearances with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Phillies. The 34-year-old reliever played a total of 47 games last season, finishing with a 3.97 ERA and 1.343 WHIP, along with 37 strikeouts through 47.2 innings pitched.

Of his 47 games played last season, 10 were with the Phillies. He joined the roster in late August to help Philadelphia finish the regular season. However, the team did not keep him on the roster for the playoffs. Trvino will now have a chance to prove his worth in spring training.

Although he is being given the opportunity, it's more likely that Lou Trivino begins the 2026 campaign in the minor leagues. The Phillies have one of the most stacked rosters in MLB right now. So, Trivino may get called up at some point during the season in case the bullpen is hit by the injury bug.