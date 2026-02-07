A 96-66 record and NL East title led the Philadelphia Phillies directly into the NL Division Series. There, they met the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. While many considered the Phillies to be the favorite, it was the Dodgers who cruised through the Division Series. Los Angeles dispatched Philadelphia in four games en route to winning their second straight World Series title.

Resigning designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, the reigning NL home run king, was the top priority of the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski. Once Schwarber elected to return to the Phillies on a new five-year deal, Dombrowski and his staff have once again worked to correct last season's flaws.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia was added to the outfield mix, while big things are expected from top prospect Justin Crawford as spring training approaches. However, the additions of Garcia and Crawford will leave the Phillies' outfield crowded. Brandon Marsh will likely play left field, while Nick Castellanos is still on the roster. Otto Kemp and Schwarber could also see time there as well. As a result, it has been rumored that Dombrowski and the Philadelphia brain trust are considering moving Castellanos. The sooner they can do so, the better.

Trading Nick Castellanos could lead to an upgrade for Phillies

Dealing Castellanos could potentially bring back a starter to fill the final spot in the rotation, or an impactful bullpen arm. It could even lead to a new center fielder. While the Phillies hope that top prospects like Andrew Painter and Crawford play key roles this upcoming season, don't be surprised to see Dombrowski make a move to solidify those positions. For a roster that has come up short quite a few times in the recent past, any upgrade needs to be pursed.

Castellanos already has replacements on the roster. Dombrowski could also bring back another outfielder in a potential deal. However, if a solid veteran arm presents itself, then the Phillies need to pounce. The rotation's top three of Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo will be bolstered at some point by ace Zack Wheeler. After losing Ranger Suarez to the Boston Red Sox in free agency, Philadelphia needs to replace him.

Calling their division rivals, the Miami Marlins, about their ace Sandy Alcantara, might not be a bad idea. The Cincinnati Reds were looking to bolster their lineup with more power. Perhaps Castellanos would be of interest to them. There are quite a few teams across the majors that could use the veteran outfielder's booming bat. Will the Phillies elect to move him ahead of the approaching 2026 campaign? If so, a potential return to the World Series could soon follow.