The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly “skipping” Zack Wheeler's spot in the starting rotation since his wife is “due any day,” Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

“Phillies are adjusting their rotation at Toronto this week; they’re skipping Zack Wheeler for now because his wife is due any day,” Gelb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gelb also reports that with Wheeler's turn in the rotation being skipped this week, Philadelphia will start Cristopher Sanchez on Tuesday, Mick Abel on Wednesday and Jesus Luzardo on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in the sport. The 35-year-old star hurler has pitched to a 2.96 ERA across a league leading 76 innings of work in 2025. He has also recorded 94 strikeouts as well as 12 starts, which is the most outings among starting pitchers in the league as of this story's writing.

Zack Wheeler is a true workhorse. He has made exactly 32 starts in each of the past two seasons. Wheeler has also made at least 26 starts in each year since 2021.

However, the Phillies certainly understand Wheeler having to miss his upcoming start given the circumstances as the ball club plays the Blue Jays on the road. Philadelphia will also play the Pirates in Pittsburgh over the weekend, so Wheeler would have had to have been away from his family for a significant amount of time had he traveled with the ball club.

Wheeler has played a pivotal role in the team's impressive 36-23 start. Philadelphia currently trails the New York Mets by one game in the National League East division. Zack Wheeler will look to continue to pitch at a high level once he returns as Philadelphia hopes to capture first place once again.

For now, the Phillies will prepare for their road trip without the star pitcher in the rotation.