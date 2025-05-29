Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson won their series opener against the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Tuesday. While the health of Bryce Harper is the top concern for the Phillies, their ace also turned heads. Ahead of Thursday's doubleheader, Thomson and ace pitcher Zack Wheeler had an interesting conversation concerning the pitching schedule for the day, featuring him and Christopher Sanchez.

Wheeler approached Thomson and asked him if it was too late for him to request a switch starts with Sanchez. The Phillies manager's response was simple, according to Philadelphia Inquirer writer Scott Lauber.

“You can do whatever you want,” said Thomson. “You're Zack Wheeler.”

The star treatment given to Wheeler is well-earned. The 34-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in the league for the past decade. Excluding this season, Wheeler notched at least 10 wins in seven of his 11 years in the majors. With a 6-1 record heading into his start on Thursday, he is in the middle of the Cy Young conversation in the National League.

Sanchez started the first game of the doubleheader, pitching 5.2 innings and handing a lead to Philadelphia's bullpen. Every game between the Braves and Phillies is important as Atlanta tries to fight their way back into the race in the NL East. The Braves got a boost with Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return, but they trail by a big margin.

Thomson's team has a slight lead over the New York Mets for the division lead. However, the race could come down to the final games of the regular season between Philadelphia and their rivals. For now, though, the Phillies enjoy their spot at the top of the NL.

Wheeler might have gotten what he wanted with his switch in the pitching order, but his reward is a matchup against Chris Sale. Philadelphia's ace will clash with the NL's 2024 Cy Young winner on Tuesday evening. While it may not have been his intention, a good showing against Sale and Atlanta could be a big boost.

Ironically, Wheeler's biggest competition for the award is his teammate, Jesus Luzardo. Regardless of how his start goes, Wheeler, Sanchez, Luzardo, and the rest of Thomson's rotation is one of the best in MLB. The Phillies fell short of expectations in 2024. This year, they have another chance to make a deep run in 2025 behind their ace.