The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly acquired right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Phillies acquire RHP Chase Shugart in an in-state trade with the Pirates for minor league infielder Francisco Loreto,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While rumors of the Phillies' interest in Bo Bichette pick up, the Shugart signing may be overlooked. However, it is a quality move to add impactful relief depth.

Shugart was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2024 with Boston, but pitched in only six games. In January of 2025, the right-handed hurler was traded to the Pirates. Shugart ultimately made 35 appearances out of the bullpen with Pittsburgh, pitching to a 3.40 ERA.

Now, Shugart is set to begin the next chapter of his career in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

Overall, it has been a respectable offseason for the Phillies. Philadelphia has made a number of moves, including re-signing Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies have been one of the better teams in baseball in recent years, but they are looking for a way to take the next step.

Philadelphia — despite the recent success — has not won a World Series since 2008. The current roster has the potential to make a legitimate postseason push, though. Of course, overcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers and their juggernaut of a roster will be a challenge.

Adding stars helps without question, but bringing in bullpen depth won't hurt either. Perhaps Chase Shugart will play an impactful role in 2026.