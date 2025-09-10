In a matchup that could very well help settle the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies are leading the New York Mets 7-2 at the moment. Tuesday night's series opener could further extend the Phillies' lead over the Mets in the division. If the current result holds, Philadelphia's advantage will grow to nine games, with only 18 games left in the regular season. A big reason why the Phillies are up big? Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who notched a career-high 12 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, according to MLB on X (formerly Twitter).

Suarez's night was finished after 99 pitches, showcasing that he's ready to handle a postseason workload once again. The Mets looked helpless against the lefty, only notching one hit and three walks on the night. The Phillies' offense was led by home runs from center fielder Harrison Bader, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and third baseman Otto Kemp. On a night when the usual starting third baseman Alec Bohm went on the IL, Kemp showed he's eager to prove himself. Bader has continued his strong start with the team since being acquired at the trade deadline. Can the Phillies clinch the division within the next few days?

Phillies closing in on NL East title, postseason bye

Although the Mets could come back and win the division, the odds of it happening are pretty slim. The Phillies have been in solid form lately, with the team's trade deadline pickups like Bader adding more depth and cohesion to the roster. It's clear why Philadelphia was able to run away with the NL East. While the Mets also made moves, Philadelphia's additions have truly helped transform this roster into a bona fide World Series contender.

Suarez has been a part of the Phillies' rotation in each of the last three postseason runs. The lefty knows what it takes to win in October. Philadelphia has been a consistent postseason squad the past few seasons but hasn't broken through to capture that elusive World Series trophy. Can Suarez and an excellent starting staff make the difference this season?