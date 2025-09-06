Watching an MLB game is a common pastime for parent and son in the United States of America. After all, baseball is not called “America's Pastime” for nothing. But on Friday, during the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins on the road, the experience of a father and son was sullied by a woman who claimed that the home run ball that Harrison Bader hit in the top of the fourth inning was already in her possession before he took it.

Footage shows that the father, indeed, travelled some ways to recover the home run ball. But there is no conclusive evidence that the ball was already in the woman's hands. This, however, did not matter to the woman, who followed the father back to his seat and confronted him straight up in front of his children — earning herself the nickname “Phillies Karen”.

Here is the full video of the situation in the outfield after Harrison Bader’s Home Run. 🎥 @NBCSPhilly https://t.co/W5thuO6nhg pic.twitter.com/h9yJaPbcmX — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 6, 2025

But what happened after will restore one's faith in humanity, for something good can actually come out of such an infuriating moment. In the immediate aftermath of the fracas, a Marlins arena staffer gave the kid a bag full of souvenirs. And to top it all off, Bader caught wind of the incident and the Phillies outfielder, as a result, gave the young boy a signed bat — making his and his entire family's night.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

This was amazing pic.twitter.com/7sMxJWUm4n — The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) September 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Marlins' gesture, in particular, has to be very endearing to baseball fans all over the globe. They are going to take care of the fans in attendance, even if they root for the opposing team.

As for Bader, he was not about to let the Phillies fans who traveled all the way to Miami go home with such a sour experience sticking in their mind. The Phillies outfielder did not have to do this but he did, making him an example for others to emulate.

Phillies have a good night, on and off the field

The Phillies have bounced back quite well since suffering a sweep at the hands of their closest NL East rival, the New York Mets. They've won six of their eight games since, and on Friday night, it was a powerful display that got them the win.

In addition to Bader's home run, three other Phillies players went yard, with Bryson Stott hitting a three-run dinger, Brandon Marsh adding a two-run long ball, and Max Kepler mashing a solo shot of his own. With an 82-59 record, their lead in the division over the Mets remains at six games.