After a dominant outing against the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies All-Star starter Cristopher Sanchez suffered an injury early against the New York Mets Tuesday. Sanchez was forced to leave the game after just two innings due to forearm soreness.

The following day, the Phillies reported that Sanchez felt normal and will not get an MRI according to ESPN. The 28-year-old lefty could have his next start pushed back in the rotation to allow him additional rest but it appears he’s avoided a stay on the injured list.

The Phillies also announced that Kody Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old utility player appeared in seven games for Philadelphia this season but struggled at the plate. He slashed .000/.143/.000 with the Phillies this season.

The Phillies are moving on from Kody Clemens

In three seasons with Philadelphia, Clemens hit .220/.265/.394 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, 32 runs scored and an OPS+ of 79 in 97 games.

Clemens was cut to create space for Weston Wilson’s return to the active roster. Wilson began the season on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. He’s now ready to make his 2025 debut.

Clemens started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers. After being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, he debuted with the Tigers in 2022. He was traded to the Phillies ahead of the 2023 season. That year he got a chance to start at first base when Rhys Hoskins was injured. However, Clemens didn’t move the needle as he failed to produce at the plate.

After a strong 2024 campaign with the Phillies, Sanchez had a career-best performance against the Giants in his last start before the injury scare. He was dominant in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

With the electric start, Sanchez became the first lefty starter for the Phillies to record 12 strikeouts in a game since Cole Hamels racked up 13 Ks in 2015. However, in his next start on Tuesday, Sanchez took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits in two innings. He walked two and struck out two batters in the game. While he’ll receive a bit of extra rest, Sanchez should be back in Philadelphia’s rotation shortly.