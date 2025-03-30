The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a 2-0 start in 2025 after back-to-back wins over the Washington Nationals, but they might be without two key players in Sunday’s series finale.

Shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto are both dealing with injuries that could keep them out of the lineup at Nationals Park. Turner was a late scratch on Saturday with back spasms, while Realmuto exited the game in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his left foot.

“I’m not going to put them in any kind of danger,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after Saturday’s 11-6 win. “We’ll know more tomorrow, but I’m going to be really careful.”

Realmuto underwent X-rays, which came back negative, and his injury appears to be minor. Turner’s situation, however, is a bit more complicated. He said his back started to tighten toward the end of Thursday’s Opening Day win and worsened Saturday while fielding grounders during pregame warmups.

Phillies injuries continue to pile up early in the season

“I’ve never had anything like this,” Turner said. “I’d think it’s day to day. I feel way better now than I did a few hours ago. I just basically got treatment all day. I don’t know a timeline or anything, but hopefully [Sunday]. If not, the next day.”

Turner joked that his recent back discomfort might be connected to a hip issue that flared up near the end of spring training, which he blamed on sleeping arrangements during his stay at teammate Bryson Stott’s house. “It felt good playing,” Turner said. “It was more so sitting down or sleeping… I think that kind of turned into this a little bit.”

If Turner sits again Sunday, Edmundo Sosa would likely get another start at shortstop. Sosa made the most of his opportunity Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Rafael Marchán would likely fill in for Realmuto behind the plate if the All-Star catcher is unavailable.

Saturday’s win was fueled by strong performances from Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh. Stott homered and doubled, scoring three runs, while Schwarber and Marsh each launched three-run home runs to break the game open in the sixth and seventh innings. It was also a stellar Phillies debut for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who struck out 11 in five innings and flashed upper-90s velocity with a newly developed sweeper pitch.

With Aaron Nola set to start Sunday, the Phillies are aiming for a sweep to open their season. But all eyes will be on Turner and Realmuto’s availability heading into the finale.

For now, Thomson is playing it safe. “I’m going to be really cautious with both of them,” he said. “It’s early. We’re not taking any risks.”