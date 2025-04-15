On Monday, during the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, star Bryce Harper used a blue bat to reveal the gender of his fourth child. He got an assist from his teammate, Trea Turner, who was asked to hand Harper either a pink or blue bat for his first-inning at-bat. Now we know his fourth child will be a boy.

“Pretty cool, pretty special day,” Trea Turner said, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Turner did say that he was a bit confused by the move, but he was happy to share the moment with Harper and his Phillies teammates.

“I was confused at first, but I think he wanted to share that moment with us,” Turner said. “I think it was pretty cool. He's a pretty creative guy. He let us know in our team meeting. He kind of wanted to share the moment with everybody. He was nice enough to ask me to do it. I thought it was a nice moment for him and his family. I think they were all watching here from up top.”

To execute the plan, Turner received a text with the gender, and he detailed how he messed with Harper a bit before the at-bat.

“I got a text message with the gender,” Turner said. “I messed with him a little bit in the dugout. I picked up the pink one and swung it around a little bit. He thought he was having a girl, so I had to mess with him a little bit. Sure enough, it was a boy. I ended up handing him the blue one, and he was pretty happy.”

Harper and his wife Kayla have a son, Krew, as well as two daughters named Brooklyn and Kamryn. Harper struck out swinging in the at-bat, but the Phillies ended up scoring three runs in the inning.