Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is not expected to be ready for Opening Day. All-Star Ranger Suarez signed with the Boston Red Sox in MLB free agency. The Phillies' starting rotation has uncertainty at the moment, but their top prospect Andrew Painter could help to salvage the situation. Matt Vasgersian echoed a similar sentiment on MLB Network, admitting that “it's time” for Painter.

Painter, 22, has been a highly regarded prospect over the years. The Phillies selected the right-handed hurler in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He immediately displayed his intriguing potential and rumors even swirled that suggested Painter could make the Phillies' big league ball club in 2023. An injury shut down the idea, though, as Painter underwent Tommy John surgery.

Painter was still the Phillies' No. 1 overall prospect in 2025 after returning from his surgery recovery. However, he struggled between 26 total starts with Single-A and Triple-A (four in Single-A, 22 in Triple-A), pitching to a 5.26 ERA.

Article Continues Below

The fact that he was returning from Tommy John surgery cannot be forgotten, though. He was trying to find his rhythm once again. Painter still features the ceiling of an MLB ace, and the Phillies certainly are not giving up on him.

With Wheeler likely to miss Opening Day and Suarez now on a new team, Painter could receive his MLB opportunity this season. A strong spring training performance may cement his status in the 2026 rotation. The other starters who are expected to be in the rotation include Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.

Will Andrew Painter join them to begin the season? It is a possibility without question.