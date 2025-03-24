The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates both have high expectations coming into this season. For Philly, they won the National League East last year but lost to the rival Mets in the NLDS. There is excitement around the Buccos because of their new star pitcher, Paul Skenes. In a preseason poll, experts from The Athletic picked Philly's Zack Wheeler to edge out Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes for the National League Cy Young.

“Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is the reliable option. He’s twice finished as Cy Young Award runner-up, and he’s gotten down-ballot Cy Young Award votes in two other seasons,” Chad Jennings wrote. “Fourteen of our voters think this is the year he finally wins it. Paul Skenes is the young sensation coming off a Rookie of the Year season in which he started the All-Star Game and finished third in Cy voting. A dozen voters think his ascent to the top of the league is inevitable.”

The remainder of the votes are split among four pitchers. Corbin Burnes from the Diamondbacks got four votes, and the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow, Braves' Spencer Strider, and defending champion Chris Sale each got one vote. What has to happen for this prediction to come true?

Can Phillies' Zack Wheeler overcome the Paul Skenes hype?

Last year, Skenes made his debut with the Pirates after just 12 minor league starts. With the hype of a number-one overall pick behind him, he put up one of the best pitching seasons in the National League. He edged out Jackson Merrill and Jackson Churio for the NL Rookie of the Year title.

Despite the Pirates' lack of offensive additions this year, many expect Skenes to take a big step forward. The team may struggle because of their offense but their pitching should be great. But at 23 years old, Skenes could go through some growing pains as he faces teams for the first time.

That is where Wheeler comes in, as the Phillies ace has been consistently great for a half-decade. Since he joined the Phillies in 2020, he has finished second in Cy Young voting twice, including last year. He lost the 2021 title to Burnes and last year's to Sale.

There will be a lot of conversation about Skenes this year. His stuff is electric, his relationship grabs headlines, and the team could capture the fan's imaginations this year. The momentum points to the youngster but a career full of high finishes points to the Phillies and Wheeler.