The Philadelphia Phillies will once again enter the regular season among the favorites to reach the World Series. They went 96-66 last season, finishing 13 games ahead of the New York Mets, who finished second, in the National League East.

That was the second straight division title for Philadelphia, having won 95 games the year before, with Kyle Schwarber leading the way. Schwarber re-signed with the Phillies in the offseason.

Yet, once again, the Phillies flamed out in the playoffs.

Pitchers and catchers reported across MLB this week. That left Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to answer some tough questions about the team's postseason failures.

“I think we just have to be a little more consistent in the playoffs,” Wheeler said. “I think that's really what it comes down to.”

“I don't think we have a problem getting there [to the playoffs]. We won 90-plus games last year, and the years passed. We just have to perform a little better when the time comes in the playoffs, and just try to get that championship.”

Phillies fans have been clamoring for another title. The last one came during the 2008 season. Philadelphia defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win its second title in franchise history.

They have reached the World Series twice since. They lost to the New York Yankees in 2009 and were beaten by the Houston Astros in six games back in 2022.

Things will be equally difficult this year, as several other teams improved during the offseason. The New York Mets loaded up in the division. Not to mention, the 2-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers adding Kyle Tucker.

If the Phillies are finally going to break through, they are going to have to earn it.