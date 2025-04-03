Philadelphia Phillies ace Zach Wheeler placed ninth on the recent ESPN Top 100 and second among starting pitchers. After finishing second in the National League Cy Young race last year, it is an expected high ranking for Wheeler. But for one National League rival, it is not high enough. Padres third baseman Manny Machado says there should be no pitchers ahead of the Phillies star.

“Zack is the No. 1 pitcher in the league right now, by far,” Machado said. The rankings disagree, with Paul Skenes ranked fifth as the highest non-Ohtani pitcher. The Dodgers' two-way star is, of course, ranked first. Skenes' ranking did cause some issues among players surveyed, even his own teammates.

“But you guys have Paul Skenes at [No. 5], but Paul Skenes doesn't hit. That skews the list for me,” Andrew McCutchen said. “To me, that's like ranking offensive and defensive [NFL] players on the same list. It doesn't work.”

Wheeler lost to Chris Sale in the Cy Young race last year, who finished 32nd on the ESPN Top 100. AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal came in tenth. Wheeler is the top-ranked Phillie on the list, with Bryce Harper coming next at number 11. Trea Turner, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Kyle Schwarber, and JT Realmuto are also on the list.

The Phillies are riding their ace early

Through two starts of his 2025 campaign, Zach Wheeler has thrown 13 innings and allowed only two runs. He picked up the win on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies after a no-decision on Opening Day. The Phillies won both games on their way to a 4-1 record to start the season.

The Phillies' strength is their pitching rotation, with Wheeler, Nola, Sanchez, and new acquisition Jesus Luzardo all making starts so far. While their offense is a collection of stars that can dominate a season, their pitching is what will get them deep in the playoffs this year.

Wheeler turned his dominance up a notch after joining the Phillies in 2020. His Mets tenure was riddled with injuries and some growing pains coming into the majors. But since joining Philly in free agency, he has been one of the top pitchers in the National League. He will turn 35 during the season, and this could be the crowning season of his career.

The Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a home series where Wheeler likely will not pitch. He is likely to start a game against the Atlanta Braves when they hit the road.