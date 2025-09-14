The Philadelphia Phillies will likely play in next month’s Postseason, but there has already been chatter regarding their offseason plans.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently reported that league executives largely believe that All-Star Kyle Schwarber will remain with the Phillies on a four or five-year deal.

“I don’t know how the Phillies let him leave,” an NL executive told Feinsand. “I have to believe they’ll do everything they can to keep him.”

“Among those we spoke to, the consensus is that Schwarber should land a deal of four or five years for at least $30 million per season, Feinsand wrote. “The days of signing players into their 40s are largely a thing of the past, but locking up Schwarber through his age-36 or age-37 season seems like it should be in play.”

This latest report supports what USA Today’s Bob Nightengale had recently suggested.

“Kyle Schwarber made one of the shrewdest business decisions of the 2025 season when he bet on himself and rejected the Phillies’ offer for a contract extension this spring. He promptly has gone out and hit 50 home runs,” Nightingale wrote.

“He should command a four-year deal in excess of $120 million.”

Schwarber has been a critical component of the Phillies’ lineup since joining the team in 2022. It could be argued that 2025 has been his best season. The 32-year-old has set career highs in home runs and RBIs. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 99th percentile in Batting Run Value and the 99th percentile in Barrel%.

Schwarber figures to be a major contributor to the Phillies’ October attack, and he could be in Philadelphia for years to come.