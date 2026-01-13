With the Philadelphia Phillies in the sweepstakes for Bo Bichette, some in the baseball world believe there is an advantage with the team in acquiring the shortstop since there is a major connection. As the Phillies poached Don Mattingly from the Toronto Blue Jays, from which Bichette played for a while, it could fuel the team as a potential front-runner.

On MLB Network, Harold Reynolds would talk about how the link from Bichette to Philadelphia is “real” due to Mattingly and how the two had a “great relationship” with the Blue Jays.

“The Mattingly link is real,” Reynold said. “I spent the weekend with Donny in Ohio, and he's got such a great relationship with Bo, like he hit with him basically every day. You know, he knows this kid, and I'm sure he's in there advocating for him.”

Bichette would meet with Philadelphia, where the “meeting is said to have gone very well,” with the 27-year-old considering the ball club to be a “first-class organization,” according to Jon Heymna.

“Bichette/Phillies meeting is said to have gone very well fwiw. Bichette admires ‘first class' organization,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Other pluses: roster, park, Mattinglys link, spring proximity to home…Other Bo [Bichette] suitors: [Blue] Jays, [Boston] Red Sox, [New York Yankees], [Los Angeles Dodgers], more.”

The Don Mattingly connection between the Phillies and Bo Bichette is key

While rumors around the Phillies and Bichette will continue until a deal is revealed, there is no denying the relationship with Mattingly is one that could make a difference. Heyman wrote about how Mattingly is now a bench coach for Philadelphia and the “excellent relationship” he has with Bichette.

“Mattingly has terrific longstanding relationship with Phillies manager Rob Thomson,” Heyman wrote on X on Jan. 5, “He is also said to have an excellent relationship with star free agent Bo Bichette (although it is fair to say that coaches/managers don’t usually determine 9-figure free agent signings),” Heyman wrote.

It remains to be seen if Bichette lands with the Phillies, as there are a bunch of other teams interested.