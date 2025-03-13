The Philadelphia Phillies made a major commitment to Trea Turner when they signed him to an 11-year, $300 million contract before the 2023 season. At the time, the organization believed Turner could remain at shortstop for at least five to eight more seasons. However, as Turner enters his third season in Philadelphia, questions about his defensive ability have grown louder. If his performance at shortstop does not improve in 2025, the Phillies may consider moving him to a different position in 2026.

Turner is aware of the criticism surrounding his defensive play and acknowledges the need for improvement. “One hundred percent,” Turner said when asked if he feels he needs to prove people wrong. “That’s just the competitor in me. I hate when somebody says you can’t do something.” Despite his competitive nature, he also understands the reality that shortstops typically decline defensively as they age. At 32 years old in June, he must show that he can defy those trends.

The advanced metrics from 2024 did not favor Turner’s defense, and the eye test confirmed his struggles. Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson has been working closely with Turner this spring to improve his fundamentals, focusing on slowing the game down and refining his footwork. “I think his best years at shortstop are ahead of him,” Dickerson said. “He’s not going to age like a lot of guys. He’s wiry strong. He’s quick.”

Trea Turner looks to bounce back with the Phillies

Despite Dickerson’s confidence, there is growing speculation within the organization about whether Turner can remain at shortstop long-term. According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, the Phillies did not seriously discuss a position change this offseason but held internal conversations about the future. Gelb reports that if Turner does not improve defensively in 2025, he could be moved elsewhere in 2026.

One potential landing spot for Turner could be second base, a position that demands less range and could help preserve his athleticism as he ages. Another option could be center field, where his speed could still be an asset. However, any move would depend on how other players in the organization develop, particularly young infield prospects who could take over at shortstop.

Turner is determined to prove he can still play shortstop at a high level. “I just want to get better,” Turner said. “If I play better, they can’t say anything, right?” But the reality is that his performance in 2025 will dictate his future at the position.

With the Phillies aiming to remain a World Series contender, they will not hesitate to make adjustments if needed. Turner’s ability to clean up his defensive shortcomings this season will be critical in determining whether he remains Philadelphia’s starting shortstop beyond 2025 or finds himself at a new position in the near future.