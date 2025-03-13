Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is known for his competitive nature. That has come to light during spring training, as skeptics doubt his future at shortstop.

Turner is determined to prove the doubters wrong and he feels it is important that he does so this season.

“Oh, yeah. Always,” Turner said via The Athletic. “That’s just a competitor in me. I hate when somebody says you can’t do something. I’ve always been like that. But now, at this point in my career, I just want to get better. I don’t even care what somebody says about me anymore. Obviously, it’s annoying. But if I just play better, they can’t say anything. Right? So it definitely still motivates me. Definitely still bugs me. But now it’s more personal with myself than it is about somebody else saying it about me.”

Turner is confident in his ability to prove he is still one of the league's best at the position.

“But, also, in the last two years, there’s been a lot of talking,” Turner said. “A lot of this, a lot of that. I want to f—ing do it, you know?”

Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson believes Turner still has a lot of capability at shortstop and thinks he will put it on display and help the team win this season.

“I give a s— about the Phillies and what we’re trying to get done,” Dickerson said. “I give a s— about the player. So, at the end of the day, I want what’s best for the Phillies. And right next to that is what’s best for Trea — or any of the players. What I’m seeing right now, they both match.”

Phillies Matt Strahm speaks on injury

With Opening Day approaching, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm is dealing with an injury.

“I've got a little impingement in the shoulder, a little bone bruise back there. Just need to make sure we get the inflammation out, make sure the muscles around it are strong and hopefully it will clean itself up for the season,” Strahm said via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Strahm does not know if he will be ready to go on Opening Day, but will know more after meeting with team doctor Steven Cohen.

“I hope so,” Strahm said. “Day by day. Cohen gets out here Thursday, he'll get his hands on me, we'll come up with a plan and go from there.”