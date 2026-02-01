The Pittsburgh Pirates have remained active all offseason, bringing in players like Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn. However, the Pirates were unable to secure one of their biggest free agency targets.

Third baseman Kazuma Okamoto signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a four-year, $60 million contract. Pittsburgh was hyped as a potential Okamoto suitor all the way until he put his name on the dotted line. Their free agency whiff has taken a bit of wind out of their sails.

While the Pirates won't find a talent like Okamoto at this stage of free agency, there are still third baseman available who would help the franchise immediately. One, on likely a short-term deal, immediately stands out as a perfect fit.

Eugenio Suarez would become one of, if not arguably the biggest power bat in Pittsburgh's lineup. For a team in need of scoring runs, the third baseman can provide that in spades.

Pirates must sign Eugenio Suarez

Suarez split the 2025 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners due to a midseason trade. The third baseman earned his second career All-Star nomination after hitting .228 with 49 homeruns and a career-best 118 RBIs. Over his 12 years total in the league, Suarez has hit .246 with 325 home runs and 949 RBIs.

If he were playing on the Pirates in 2025, Suarez would've led the team in home runs and RBIs by a wide margin. No one had more than 20 long balls or 73 RBIs. Overall, Pittsburgh ranked dead last with 583 runs scored in 2025. Having a guy like Suarez in your lineup almost ensures that number goes up barring injury.

Currently, Jared Triolo is penciled in as the starter at third base. He has spent three years with the team, winning a Gold Glove in 2024. Over 1,031 total games, Triolo has hit .236 with 19 home runs, 91 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. Between his success on the basepaths and his glove, the infielder seems poised to have a role on the team. But bringing in Suarez gives the Pirates are more convincing option at the hot corner.

Adding another infielder to the mix could also delay top prospect Konnor Griffin's arrival to the major leagues. While he'll have an opportunity to make the team in spring training, he is still only 19-years-old, the Pirates may want to get him a bit more seasoning in the minors. With Triolo freed up, he can operate at shortstop if starter Nick Gonzales were to get hurt.

It's going to be difficult for the Pirates to be true competitors in 2026. But with a rotation led by Cy Young Paul Skenes and a more aggressive offseason mindset, Pittsburgh is at least trying to win. Suarez would further support those plans while giving the Pirates the big bat they desperately need.