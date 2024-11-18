The 2024 MLB rookie class was electric. The league had standout contributors from the National League and the American League. The NL Rookie of the Year race was close, with voting coming down to the wire between Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, and Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio. However, in the end, Skenes won the NL's rookie honor with 23 first-place votes, the league announced on Monday.

The Pirates selected Paul Skenes with their first overall pick in 2023. He spent the following season in the minor leagues further developing himself and made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh on May. 11, 2024.

Skenes made an immediate impact and gathered impressive honors during his first year in the Major League. For example, on Sep. 9, Skenes set a Pirates franchise record for most strikeouts by a rookie, amassing 151 at the time.

The former LSU and Air Force academy standout ended his rookie season with an 11-3 record in 23 games started. He totaled 170 strikeouts, which ranked him 33rd in the league, and held a 1.96 ERA along with 0.95 WHIP.

His efforts paid off, as he now claims a National League Rookie of the Year honor few in MLB history have been able to achieve.

Skenes gave the “perfect” admission about his rookie season when reflecting on the Pirates' decision to keep him down for the first month of the season.

“I don't know if there can be a perfect plan, but it was just about perfectly put together,” Skenes said in late September, per the Associated Press.

Skenes trusted Pittsburgh, and the team effort paid effort, as the rookie was able to make a strong impact on the team down the stretch of the season. The Pirates finished the 2024 season with a 76-86 record. Nevertheless, with Skenes and other promising contributors on their side, the future looks bright.

Padres and Brewers stars Jackson Merrill (who received seven first-place votes for the NL ROY award) and Jackson Chourio look to continue elevating their game as well. MLB fans are in store for great things in 2025 and beyond.