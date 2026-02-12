The Pittsburgh Pirates started training camp with optimism for a new season, as future prospects showed up and even answered questions. A star Pirates prospect and future MLB rising star caught everyone's attention when he mentioned he was a fan of Ronald Acuna Jr. growing up, according to a post from Colin Beazley.

Konnor Griffin was a first-round selection by the Pirates in 2024, taken at ninth overall. As the season approaches, Griffin is the top prospect in baseball. His work last season indicated why he deserved that ranking, as he was named Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year.

Griffin was a star from the very start, batting .338 with a .932 OPS, nine home runs, and 26 stolen bases in Low-A Brandenton. Then, he hit .325 with a .942 OPS, seven home runs, and 33 stolen bases in High-A Greensboro. Griffin then finished strong, batting .318 with a .930 OPS, three home runs, and five stolen bases across 11 games in Double-A Altoona.

Griffin alluded that he not only admired Acuna but also replicated his style of play. Ultimately, this has helped him become the top prospect in baseball and set the precedent for the future.

Griffin represents the bright future in Pittsburgh, and any comparisons to Acuna would be a blessing for Pirates fans. As Acuna gets ready for a new season, he is coming off a season in which he was coming back from an ACL injury. Over the long term, Acuna has been one of the more consistently good players in baseball. If everything goes according to plan, Pirates fans could have their own version in Griffin. If Griffin can continue to develop, he will be at the big-league level, ready to compete against one of his favorite players.