Paul Skenes is no stranger to high expectations. As the reigning NL rookie of the year, opening day starter, and arguably the most electric young pitcher in baseball, Skenes isn’t just focused on strikeouts and Cy Young awards; he wants to change the narrative in Pittsburgh.

“I think we owe something to the city,” Skenes told reporters. “We owe a lot to the city. It’s our job to go out and win for the city because this is bigger than all of us.”

That sense of responsibility isn’t just lip service. Skenes has quickly embraced his role as a face of the franchise, recognizing both the weight of Pirates history and the franchise’s recent struggles. While fans still celebrate the electric atmosphere of the 2013 Wild Card game, Skenes is ready to aim higher.

Paul Skenes wants more for his Pirates

“There’s a reason why Cutch keeps coming back, and specifically to Pittsburgh,” he said, referencing Andrew McCutchen. “There’s something about this city. We saw it last summer. We’ve seen it in the videos of the Wild Card Game. I’m tired of watching them because it was a Wild Card Series… The fact that that’s a golden era of recent Pirates baseball, that needs to change.”

It’s that mentality — one focused on legacy — that sets Skenes apart. His focus isn’t just on personal accolades. He wants to leave the organization better than he found it.

“We’ve got a legacy here,” Skenes said. “Got to keep it going. They left the jersey in a better spot than they found it. That’s what I’m trying to do, and what we’re all trying to do.”

After posting a 2.47 ERA and finishing third in Cy Young voting in just 23 starts last year, Skenes enters 2025 with MVP-level expectations. But he doesn’t feel the outside pressure — he sets his own standards.

“The expectations I have for myself are different than what everybody else outside has, and everybody else outside doesn’t matter,” he said.

Skenes will lead the Pirates into the season on Thursday, facing off against 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. It’s a fitting opening act for a player whose sights are set on joining the likes of Doug Drabek and Vern Law in Pirates pitching lore.

But more importantly, Skenes wants to be part of something bigger — a winning culture that finally delivers a championship back to the Steel City. “This is bigger than all of us,” Skenes said. “The bar needs to be set pretty high.”