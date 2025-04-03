The Pittsburgh Pirates' second-year pitcher Paul Skenes seems to be a hot commodity on and off the diamond, and that was evident after GQ magazine published a story about him and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, who is a popular gymnast at Louisiana State University.

Not only did the story cover angles of the relationship as far as how they met, and how they manage to keep the spark with work, school, and social media, but they were also able to show off their style in the photoshoot. Funny enough, Skenes had an honest realization about GQ.

“I'm gonna get some flack in the locker room, I didn't know what GQ was until the offer,” Skenes said. “Did you guys think I looked good?”

Luckily for Skenes, he doesn't get paid to keep up with magazines, but he does get paid to be a good pitcher. He's coming off a rookie season where he went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He was named the NL Rookie of the Year and finished third in NL Cy Young voting.

He recently just led the Pirates to a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays where he recorded six strikeouts without a walk in seven innings.

Skenes spoke about how Dunne has helped him to embrace the spotlight while still playing at a high level.

“I view it as, it’s not my job to take pictures with these people, it’s my job to throw, and them wanting to take pictures is getting in the way of that,” Skenes said via GQ. “But she always handles everything very well — she’s very comfortable to be around for other people who come up and ask to talk, that kind of thing.”

It's good to have somebody supportive of you as Skenes has with Dunnes, and she probably makes his job easier.