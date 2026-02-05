The Pittsburgh Pirates were rumored to be involved in southpaw Framber Valdez in free agency. On Wednesday, Valdez shocked the baseball world by signing with the Detroit Tigers to be the No. 1 starter behind Tarik Skubal. The Tigers gave Valdez a ton of money that he could not pass up.

The Pirates then turned to another former Houston Astros pitcher in free agency. On Thursday, the Pirates signed right-hander Jose Urquidy.

“Pirates have signed José Urquidy to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, pending physical. Adds depth to staff, he reunites with pitching coach Bill Murphy (who he worked with in Houston) and has minor league options.”

Urquidy is a Mexican pitcher who plays for Team Mexico. He spent last season with the Detroit Tigers (two appearances) but played in Houston from 2019 to 2023. He had his moments with the Astros.

Urquidy showed promise early in his career, posting an ERA below 4.00 in four straight seasons. In 2020, he finished with a 2.73 ERA in 29 innings. The Astros relied on Urquidy a ton in 2024. He pitched 164 innings and ended with a 3.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Urquidy can strike hitters out, but that isn't his specialty. The right-hander avoids walking hitters at an elite rate, averaging only 17 per season.

Urquidy underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2024 but recovered and made his season debut in September of last season for Detroit. He ended up being designated for assignment shortly after, as he allowed two runs in 2.0 innings.

The Pirates have a solid pitching staff. Paul Skenes is the obvious ace of the staff, and Bubba Chandler is expected to become a serious star. Mitch Keller and Jared Jones are there to form a solid five-pitcher rotation, all right-handed. Urquidy will likely be the No. 4 or 5 starter if he has a solid Spring.