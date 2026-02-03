The Pittsburgh Pirates have been involved in an awkward situation this offseason with veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen is the long-time face of the club, who has played the bulk of his lengthy MLB career in Pittsburgh. The Pirates though have been slow to re-sign him this offseason, and that stalemate seems to be continuing.

“The Pirates screwed up. They know they screwed up, according to multiple people in the organization who were granted anonymity for their candor. But if they were as direct as they should have been with McCutchen, informing him last season or even last offseason that 2025 would be his final year with the club, he probably would not have reacted well,” Ken Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic.

McCutchen was actually one of Pittsburgh's best hitters in 2025. He drove in 57 runs for a team that finished last in MLB in most offensive statistical categories. It appears there's still a chance McCutchen comes back.

“Perhaps owner Bob Nutting will intercede and order general manager Ben Cherington to sign McCutchen, fearing yet another public relations nightmare if the team’s relationship with a franchise legend collapses. Nutting met personally with McCutchen last Thursday, according to a person briefed on their conversation. The Pirates have not ruled out the 17-year veteran’s return,” Rosenthal added.

The Pirates finished the 2025 campaign with a 71-91 record.

Pirates have been sluggish to include Andrew McCutchen in the team's rebuild

Pittsburgh worked this offseason to get some new bats. The team traded for Brandon Lowe, and signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn. The goal is to get the offense going so Pittsburgh can return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

McCutchen has been sitting and waiting for a new contract through all of this. He has taken to social media to voice some of his frustrations.

“There’s more work to do and (I'm) not done, no matter what label to you try to stamp on me. Rip the jersey off of me. You don't get to write my future, God does,” McCutchen posted in part to X, formerly Twitter, in response to a media personality who suggested the team may need to move on.

Time will tell if Pittsburgh gives McCutchen another contract.