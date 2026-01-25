Andrew McCutchen may not have been physically present at PiratesFest on Saturday, but his voice was impossible to ignore. As questions swirled about his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the longtime franchise cornerstone took to social media to push back against growing sentiment that the organization and its fans should move on.

Over the past week, McCutchen has grown increasingly vocal on social media, sharing posts that reflect both his desire to return and his belief that he still has more to give. Near midnight Saturday, he delivered his strongest message yet, drawing comparisons to other iconic players who retired with their longtime teams. McCutchen also sent a clear message about the situation being larger than mere empty debates.

“I wonder, did the Cards do this Wainwright/Pujols/Yadi? Dodgers to Kershaw? Tigers to Miggy? The list goes on and on,” McCutchen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If this is my last year, it would have been nice to meet the fans one last time as a player. Talk to them about my appreciation for them over the years. Shake that little kids hand or hug the fan that’s been a fan since Clemente. You see, this is bigger than baseball! Bigger than looking at a 40-man roster and cherry picking numbers that fit your agenda or prove why your opinion matters.”

McCutchen didn’t just frame the situation as a roster decision; he framed it as a relationship between a city, its fans, and a player who has spent two decades representing Pittsburgh. He went on to challenge narratives surrounding his age and role, and ended his message with a defiant reminder that his story isn’t finished yet.

“The fans deserved at the very least to get that opportunity,” McCutchen added. “Idk what the future holds for me at the present moment, but what I do know is though I am 39, on the backend of my career, I still work every day to be better than I was the year before…There’s more work to do and I'm not done, no matter what label to you try to stamp on me. Rip the jersey off of me. You don't get to write my future, God does.”

The veteran's frustration boiled over after Pirates GM Ben Cherington addressed his free-agent status. While Cherington praised McCutchen’s legacy and importance to the organization, he stopped short of committing to bringing the 39-year-old back for the 2026 season. And, the question remains large whether sentiment, leadership, and legacy will factor into the final decision.