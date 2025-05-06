Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is expected to be one of the most coveted players in baseball, when he eventually becomes a free agent. He is also expected to become one of the highest-paid players. ESPN Major League Baseball writer Jeff Passan thinks that Skenes will get a $500 million contract when he eventually gets a chance to sign with a team.

The Pirates hurler might even be able to get more than that, Passan projects.

“It would be no surprise to see Skenes — the best pitching prospect in a generation — parlay his productivity, age and marketability into becoming baseball's first half-billion-dollar pitcher,” Passan wrote.

The MLB insider wrote a piece for the outlet where he projects how much certain players will be making in their next contracts. Passan is trying to figure out who may be the next Juan Soto, who signed a $765 million deal with the New York Mets in free agency.

Skenes is understandably one of the players mentioned, since he is a former no. 1 overall MLB Draft pick. He also finished last season as an All-Star while earning National League Rookie of the Year honors.

The Pirates are 12-24 this season, with one of the worst offenses in MLB. Pittsburgh has lost eight of their last 10 contests.

Paul Skenes is the face of the struggling Pirates

Skenes is a bright spot for a struggling Pirates franchise. Pittsburgh has struggled to muster runs this season, as the team is now 10 games back in the National League Central. The Pirates are last in the division.

This season, the Pirates hurler holds a 3-3 record. Skenes has posted a 2.74 ERA, while appearing in seven games for the struggling Bucs. He has already matched his loss total from the entire 2024 season.

Pirates fans are very frustrated the franchise owner hasn't spent more money to help Skenes. Pittsburgh looks destined to once again have a losing season. The club has had just a handful of playoff appearances in the last 30 years.

Pittsburgh is not likely to be able to pay $500 million to Skenes, as the team is known for having a small payroll. Skenes is set to become a free agent after the 2029 season, per ESPN. Skenes and the Pirates have talked about a contract extension, but those talks didn't seem to go anywhere in the offseason. Time will tell if Skenes is willing to stay in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday.