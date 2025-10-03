DespitThe San Diego Padres saw their 2025 season end on Thursday with a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Chicago chased Yu Darvish out of the game early, setting the tone for the game. In the end, the Cubs defeated the Padres 2-1 in the National League Wild Card Series to advance and face the Milwaukee Brewers.

The main takeaway from the game was a ball called a strike against Xander Bogaerts that enraged him and his manager Mike Shildt.

Xander Bogaerts struck out in the 9th inning looking on the pitch instead of getting a ball four 😬 Padres would go on to lose the series against the Cubs. Next season, teams will be able to challenge balls and strikes with ABS.pic.twitter.com/Ad6hIGbklS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

San Diego fans got upset and called for robot umpires. The home plate umpire was fooled by Chicago catcher Carson Kelly in the ninth inning, calling a pitch that missed the strike zone against Bogaerts to strike him out. The former All-Star shortstop and Shildt confronted him about the call before walking back to their dugout. However, the potentially huge call buried the Padres.

San Diego fans took to social media to react to the loss and the call that played a role.

“Horrible call. I mean not close,” one fan said. “Can give benefit of doubt when close but that’s just not a strike. Ever.”

Article Continues Below

“Xander Bogaerts is f**ed on a ball and strike call that will just further the robot umpire agenda,” another claimed.

“Home plate ump at Wrigley called Bogaerts out because he started walking to first on the pitch before, that's enough to convince me… ROBOT UMPS NOW,” demanded one fan.

“Whoever that umpire was should have to step in front of the press and say ‘that was a terrible call and I cost the Padres an out and a baserunners,'” claimed another. “No accountability. Forget the challenge system. Let’s go straight to the robot umps.”

At the end of the day, the home plate umpire made a call. Despite a late push from their team, Bogaerts and Shildt were beside themselves, and their fanbase agrees. That call begins what could be a long offseason for a Padres team that pushed most of their chips to the middle of the table at the trade deadline. However, their fanbase won't forget that call anytime soon.