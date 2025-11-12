After two years with the San Diego Padres, Luis Arraez is now set to hit free agency. But if the Padres have anything to say about it, Arraez may not be leaving San Diego anytime soon.

The franchise has interest in re-signing Arraez, general manager AJ Preller confirmed, via Robert Murray of FanSided. There is no word just how far talks have gotten at this time.

Still, San Diego is well aware of what Arraez brings to the table. Over his 127 games with the Padres, the infielder has hit .304 with with 12 home runs, 102 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

While he doesn't hit for much power, Arraez knows how to put the ball on ball. His 181 hits led the National League in 2025. Furthermore, he only struck out 21 times, earning 34 walks. Arraez is one of the more consistent hitters in the league and would help set the table for any lineup.

In San Diego specifically, Arraez would be returning to a team that features hitters like Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill. While the team finished just 18th in runs scored during the 2025 campaign (702), it's hard to imagine the Padres staying down for long.

That being said, San Diego won't be the only team battling for Arraez's services. Over his seven years in MLB, the infielder has hit .317 with 36 home runs, 308 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. Arraez may perfect staying within the familiar confines of Petco Park. But the hot stove always comes with plenty of surprises. Arraez's decision will how the Padres and many other teams around the league operate this offseason.