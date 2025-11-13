On Thursday, it was reported that the San Diego Padres' ownership group, led by the Seidler family, was exploring a sale of the franchise. San Diego is coming off a frustrating 2025 season in which they bowed out in the Wild Card round of the NL playoffs.

With this being the case, some fans wondered if there could be an impact on the team's approach to its current roster situation, including superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

However, fans who were concerned about that possibility got a sigh of relief of an update on Thursday.

“We're not trading Tatis,” said one anonymous source, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, per Tom Ruminski of The Score.

Ruminski noted that “Tatis was at the center of recent trade rumors, as the three-time All-Star's large contract is viewed as the only one that San Diego could potentially move for a valuable return.”

However, it appears that San Diego is content to run things back with their current roster heading into next season.

The Padres currently have loads of money allocated to aging stars like Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Yu Darvish, and having Tatis Jr. under contract for the next nine seasons.

Overall, the Padres have a considerable amount of talent on their roster with those stars and Tatis Jr., but are still looking for ways to put it all together and make a deep postseason run culminating in a World Series championship.

The Padres are set to begin spring training for the 2026 season in February.