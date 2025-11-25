Earlier this month, the San Diego Padres made the startling decision to hire former reliever Craig Stammen as the new manager. Now the Padres are adding familiar faces to the coaching staff to help Stammen adjust, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

On Monday, San Diego added Randy Knorr and Steven Souza Jr. as the bench coach and hitting coach. Both of whom had worked with Stammen when he was a pitcher with the Washington Nationals.

Stammen pitched for the Nationals from 2009 to 2015. Knorr was the bullpen coach when Stammen joined the team in 2009. Meanwhile, Souza Jr. had played with the Nationals in 2014 when Stammen was there.

The Padres are coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 90-72 and made it to the NL Wild Card series. Ultimately, they lost to the Chicago Cubs in the series. Afterward, San Diego was caught by surprise when manager Mike Shildt announced that he was stepping down.

Stammen pitched for the Padres from 2017 to 2022. During that time, he accumulated a record of 55-44 and an ERA of 3.66. Additionally, he accumulated 743 career strikeouts.

Craig Stammen is following in the footsteps of previous Padres .

Stammen has now etched his name into Padres history when it comes to playing and managing the organization. The two biggest names that came before were Bruce Bochy and Bud Black.

Bochy is one of the most decorated managers in MLB history. He was a backup catcher for San Diego from 1983 to 1987. Afterwards, he was the manager from 1995 to 2003. It was during that time that he led the Padres to the World Series in 1998.

Black was a pitcher for San Diego from 1990 to 1994. Years later, he became the manager from 2007 to 2015. In 2010, Black was named the NL Manager of the Year. Other former San Diego players who had stints as managers included Roger Craig and Rod Barajas.