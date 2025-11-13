The San Diego Padres have positioned themselves as legitimate World Series contenders over the past few seasons, but they still lack the elite perimeter defense and consistent leadoff hitter that could push them over the edge. The solution to both problems lies in Cleveland, where the Guardians' four-time Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan has become the blueprint for what a modern championship outfielder should be. Kwan's rare combination of elite defense, outstanding plate discipline, and exceptional speed makes him the perfect fit for Petco Park and the Padres' lineup. Now is the time for general manager A.J. Preller to pursue an aggressive trade and bring Kwan to San Diego.

Steven Kwan represents everything the Padres need to complete their roster. The 27-year-old left fielder carries a .281 career batting average across four seasons with Cleveland, and he strikes out at an astounding rate of just 9.5 percent, making him one of baseball's most elite contact hitters. Last season, Kwan batted .272 with an on-base percentage of .330 and a .374 slugging percentage, translating to a .704 OPS. Beyond the offensive profile, Kwan has established himself as one of the game's premier defenders. His four Gold Glove awards showcase his defensive excellence, and his 21 stolen bases last season demonstrated his blazing speed and instincts on the basepaths. For a Padres team built around Manny Machado and an improving core, adding Kwan would create an explosive offensive engine while simultaneously addressing a defensive need in left field.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for San Diego

The Padres possess several quality prospects and pieces that could construct a compelling offer to the Guardians. While Kwan recently agreed to a one-year, $4.175 million arbitration deal through 2026, the Guardians should listen to serious offers from contending teams. San Diego's prospect pool, despite being decimated by recent deadline moves, still contains intriguing young talent that could intrigue Cleveland. The Padres also have the financial flexibility and organizational drive to pull off this type of blockbuster swap. Adding Kwan would immediately upgrade the team's defense and provide the top-of-the-order production that has eluded the organization during recent seasons.

The Perfect Trade Package for Steven Kwan

The following represents a viable offer that the Padres should present to the Guardians for Steven Kwan:

Padres Receive:

OF Steven Kwan

Guardians Receive:

C Ethan Salas

LHP Kruz Schoolcraft

RHP Humberto Cruz

SS Jorge Quintana

This package offers the Guardians a loaded return centered on premium young pitching talent, a high-ceiling catcher prospect, and a promising young shortstop. Schoolcraft, a 6-foot-8 left-hander with a high-90s fastball and advanced command, could develop into a legitimate ace-caliber starter. Cruz and Mayfield provide additional depth, while Salas and Quintana address position player needs. The cash consideration helps sweeten the deal while demonstrating San Diego's commitment to winning now.

For the Padres, acquiring Kwan would transform their championship window. With two years of control remaining on his arbitration deal, the team could lock him into a long-term extension and keep him in a brown and gold uniform for years to come. The addition of a four-time Gold Glove winner in left field would provide the defensive stability and offensive consistency needed to compete for a World Series title. The time for the Padres to act is now.