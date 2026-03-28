The Los Angeles Dodgers are reflecting on Jason Heyward’s retirement, as manager Dave Roberts emphasized the veteran’s lasting impact on the clubhouse and the organization. The moment resonates early in the 2026 season, underscoring the value of leadership beyond on-field production.

Roberts praised the veteran outfielder following his decision to retire after 16 major league seasons. He emphasized Heyward’s influence as both a teammate and mentor, noting that his clubhouse presence was just as valuable as his on-field accomplishments.

Heyward’s retirement marks the conclusion of a decorated career that included five Gold Glove Awards and two World Series titles. During his time with the Dodgers, he became known for his leadership and his willingness to guide younger players.

He played for Los Angeles from 2023 to 2024, highlighted by a resurgent 2023 season in which he hit .269 with 15 home runs. Beyond his production, Heyward helped stabilize the lineup and contributed to the team’s culture through his experience and professionalism.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shared Roberts’ remarks on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the manager’s admiration following the announcement. Roberts described Heyward as a “great teammate” while encouraging him to remain involved in the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calls retired OF Jason Heyward a great teammate and says, ‘I hope he stays in the game in some capacity whether it be the front office side or the coaching side, because I know I talked to him in spring, and he was kicking that around. So the game… — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 27, 2026

Roberts also emphasized the importance of veteran leadership, noting that players benefit from mentors who understand their roles and support development across the roster.

The 36-year-old has expressed interest in staying connected to baseball, with a focus on mentoring. That path aligns with the Dodgers manager's belief that experienced players can continue to shape the game through coaching or front office roles.

His reputation as a respected voice in the clubhouse earned widespread praise across the league, reinforcing how impactful veteran leadership remains in shaping team identity and long-term success.

As the Dodgers move forward, Heyward’s retirement represents both a farewell and a transition, with his influence continuing to shape the organization beyond his playing career.