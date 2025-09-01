Currently two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead, the San Diego Padres are running out of time. There's 28 days left in the regular season. As of right now, the Padres would be one of the NL Wild Card teams, as they currently hold the second spot behind the Chicago Cubs. Set to open up a three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles, the Padres did receive a bit of bad news before the opener. According to X (formerly Twitter) account Talkin' Baseball, star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was scratched from the lineup due to a hamstring injury.

“Fernando Tatis Jr. was scratched from the Padres lineup,” posted the baseball-focused account on Monday.

Manager Mike Shildt undoubtedly has a few options up his sleeve. Trade deadline Ramon Laureano will take over in right field for Tatis Jr. in Monday's matchup. In fact, injuries like this one to their star is likely why the Padres traded for Laureano and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn to help bolster the lineup. Once again, GM A.J Preller's wheeling and dealing has helped San Diego. Will Tatis Jr. only miss the opener, or will he be out even longer?

Padres look to reclaim NL West lead as season draws to a close

As of late, the Padres have been up and down. Following a weekend series against the Dodgers a couple weeks ago in which they won two out of three, San Diego then proceeded to lose four out of their next six. That includes Sunday's series finale loss in Minnesota to the Twins. If Tatis Jr. and the Padres hope to make noise in the postseason, then those are games they need to win.

For now though, San Diego's franchise player is once again dealing with a knock. Tatis Jr. was on track to break the high mark of 141 games played in 2023, but this latest setback could stop the right fielder from doing so. Can the Padres get back on track with Tatis Jr. not on the field? If not, then perhaps their latest bid for October will end sooner than expected.