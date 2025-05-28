On Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres hosted the Miami Marlins for what was one of the craziest games of the 2025 MLB season.

Young hurler Stephen Kolek started for the Friars. He recently pitched a complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies a few starts ago. In stunning fashion, the Marlins immediately got to Kolek by scoring six earned runs on the right-hander, all in the very first inning. Manager Mike Shildt did not flinch and kept his man in the game. Kolek bounced back in a great way. Furthermore, the Padres crawled back into the contest and eventually won the game.

The Friars came back down 6-0 and beat the Marlins 8-6. That isn't the story of the game, however. The headline is Kolek, who made obscure history when he stayed in the game and completed five-plus innings of work. According to AJ Cassavell, who covers the Padres for MLB, mentioned that Kolek is the first starting pitcher since Mark Buehrle in 2006 to allow six runs in the first inning and earn a win. He is also the first pitcher since Bartolo Colon in 1999 to earn all six of those runs and earn a win.

You hardly ever see this anymore. When a pitcher allows five+ runs, usually the manager will quickly take him out. Not in this case.

Article Continues Below

Shildt knew that he needed Kolek to have a lengthy start. The 28-year-old just proved it when he went nine innings against the Rockies. The Marlins aren't much better. After allowing a walk and a few singles, the Marlins scored six runs by playing small ball. It's not like the Marlins were smashing Kolek's pitches.

Kolek settled in and completed 5.1 innings, allowing only six hits, six earned runs, and he K'd up three hitters. The Padres' bullpen came in and kept the Marlins scoreless.

Another thing that made this contest wild was the fact that Marlins' second baseman Ronny Simon committed three errors in four innings. He technically committed four errors in four innings, however, a ruling was changed mid-game after Simon underthrew the catcher on a play at the plate. Jake Cronenworth scored a run, but the official ruling was not an error on Simon. Simon would then leave the game.

The Marlins and Padres meet for Game 3 on Wednesday afternoon as the Friars aim to sweep.