One thing that San Diego Padres star Manny Machado ribs general manager A.J. Preller for is his look that resembles actor Adam Sandler.

In a new profile from The Athletic, Preller's appearance is discussed. According to Machado, he doesn't look very “presentable,” and that's what garners the Sandler comparison.

“I call him Adam Sandler with these baggy shirts and shorts,” said Machado. “I give him s**t for it. I tell him all the time, ‘Just look more presentable.’ He tries a little. It’s just not in him.”

The Padres' 2025 season

Preller has been the general manager of the Padres for over a decade, and they made the playoffs in 2025. They went 90-72 throughout the regular season, good enough to finish in second place in the NL West.

Machado has been part of the Padres since 2019. Preller signed him to a 10-year, $300 million contract with the team during the 2019 offseason. At the time, it was the largest free agent contract handed out in American sports history.

Before joining the Padres, Machado played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. He started his career in Baltimore after they picked him with the third-overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

During his time with the Orioles, he was named an All-Star three times. He was traded to the Dodgers in 2018, and he would spend the rest of the season with them. He was the final out of the 2018 World Series at the hands of Chris Sale.

Since joining the Padres, Machado has been named All-MLB First Team in 2020 and 2022. Additionally, he has been named an All-Star three times.

Preller has been building the Padres' general manager since 2014. Before that, he had jobs with the Philadelphia Phillies, Dodgers, and Texas Rangers.

Now, Preller hopes his team can win the Padres their first-ever World Series. They will start their playoff run against the Chicago Cubs.