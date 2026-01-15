On Thursday, the baseball world was thrown for a loop when Clayton Kershaw said he would pitch in the World Baseball Classic. This comes after he announced his retirement after 17 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of those who was surprised was Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres.

He said as much during a recent appearance on the Foul Territory podcast.

“That just adds to the further allure of the WBC,” he said.

Even Mason Miller was shocked to see Clayton Kershaw commit to Team USA. 🔥 "That just adds to the further allure of the WBC." pic.twitter.com/RfHENKfbrM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 15, 2026

To Miller's point, the World Baseball Classic will undoubtedly be star-studded, particularly on Team USA. The roster is compiled of Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman, Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Kershaw, and Miller himself.

This past season, Miller pitched in 22 games with the Padres. Altogether, he compiled an ERA of 0.77 and two saves. Additionally, Miller spoke with Foul Territory about his prospects of becoming a starter this season.

Article Continues Below

The World Baseball Classic is scheduled from March 5 to 17. Japan is the defending champion from the 2023 tournament. The United States won the WBC in 2017 after defeating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the championship game.

The Padres finished the season at 90-72 before losing to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card series. Meanwhile, the Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series in seven games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kershaw has compiled 3,052 strikeouts throughout his career. He is also a three-time Cy Young Award winner and three-time World Series champion.

In 2023, Miller made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics. The following year, he was selected to the NL All-Star team. He has a career ERA of 2.81 with 246 strikeouts and 50 saves.