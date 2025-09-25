The San Diego Padres will be heading to the postseason after their series win over the Milwaukee Brewers this week. The Friars have three games remaining, and wait to see the results of the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs series finale to see where they line up in the NL Wild Card standings.

As of now, the Padres are 2.5 games back of the Cubs for the 4th seed in the National League. If the Cubs lose on Thursday, they will be two games back going into the weekend. The Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Padres battle the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are aiming to make the postseason.

An unfortunate injury occurred on Wednesday as star outfielder Ramon Laureano broke his finger during the game. Manager Mike Shildt already has stated that he will miss the Wild Card series against the Cubs. The Padres just don't know yet if they will be traveling to Chicago or staying put and hosting at Petco Park.

Not having Ramón Laureano for at least the Wild Card Series will hurt, but nobody is going to feel sorry for the Padres, says Mike Shildt. “We got a deep team. We'll ride what we've got, and we'll feel good about it.” pic.twitter.com/4Booip6yiI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We were about to get the band together and have (Laureano) in that seven hole, which is a dangerous dude in that spot. But he is going to be out for a while, and how deep we go will determine when he will get back. Does it hurt? Yes. The one sign we have in our clubhouse is ‘winners find solutions,' and we are going to be there to support Ramon and to be there for him to help him get back.”

Laureano's .812 OPS is the highest on the team and has been one of the team's best players since arriving at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. Replacing him will not be easy. The good news for the Padres is that Xander Bogaerts is back and healthy at shortstop.