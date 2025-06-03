The San Francisco Giants are set to take on the San Diego Padres in what should be a fun NL West matchup. However, San Francisco was forced to make a roster move after placing one of its relief pitchers on the injury list.

Reports indicate that relief pitcher Jordan Hicks is being placed on the IL with a toe injury, according to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle. The 28-year-old pitcher is officially on the 15-day IL for the Giants. Sean Hjelle is being recalled to take his spot in the bullpen.

“[Jordan] Hicks to the IL with a toe injury, [Sean] Hjelle recalled.”

It hasn't been the best season for Hicks so far. He's largely struggled on the mound, whether he's playing as a starter or coming out of the bullpen. An injury isn't ideal, however, it could give Hicks the time he needs to re-focus and become a more consistent option for the Giants.

Article Continues Below

Between his nine starts this season, along with some appearances coming out of the bullpen, Hicks owns a 6.47 ERA and 1.541 WHIP while recording 43 strikeouts through 48.2 innings pitched.

The Giants are in the thick of the playoff race, as they are only three games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco has an opportunity to climb the NL West rankings if the team can manage to go 3-1 in the series against the Padres. San Diego took the first matchup with a 1-0 win on Monday evening.

But the Giants didn't go down without a fight. The game went into extra innings, and it just so happened that San Diego managed to score in the 10th inning. We'll see what San Francisco can do on Tuesday after switching things up in the bullpen.

The Giants are set to face off against the Padres at 9:45 p.m. EST. Landen Roupp is slated to start on the mound for San Francisco.