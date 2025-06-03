San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee made headlines by pulling off the slide of the year to avoid a tag during their tense duel with the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Lee’s dazzling baserunning moment lit up the home crowd, but the Giants ultimately came up short, falling 1–0 in the tenth inning. The Padres, despite being undermanned after losing Gavin Sheets to injury, scraped together the game’s only run in extras to secure the win.

In the sixth inning, Lee singled sharply to left and attempted to steal second. Initially called out, the Giants challenged the play. Replay revealed Lee’s brilliant swim move dodging the tag, earning him his sixth stolen base of the season.

Lee’s aggressiveness showed again in the bottom of the 10th. Starting as the automatic runner on second, he advanced to third on Christian Koss’s sacrifice bunt. But the Giants couldn’t cash in. Matt Chapman hit a sharp grounder to third, where Jose Iglesias made a clean play, and Jerar Encarnacion lined out to first to end the game.

On the mound, Logan Webb was outstanding. The Giants’ ace threw eight scoreless innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk. His 2.55 ERA now ranks among the best in the National League. But his gem went unrewarded as the Giants’ offense sputtered. They stranded 12 runners and went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Padres’ winning run came in the top of the tenth. Jake Cronenworth, the automatic runner, moved to third on Tyler Wade’s bunt and scored on Iglesias’s sacrifice fly. Reliever Tyler Rogers took the loss, while the Padres’ bullpen combined for four scoreless innings to seal the victory.

This marks the Giants’ third shutout defeat in their last nine games. Moreover, the Giants have not scored more than four runs since May 17. Their struggles at the plate persist despite consistently strong pitching. With the loss, the Giants fall to 33–27 on the season as they look to regroup.

San Francisco will aim to bounce back when the series continues Tuesday night at Oracle Park. Will the Giants finally break through and score?