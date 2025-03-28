Just before Opening Day, the San Diego Padres made some interesting decisions regarding their roster. They cut a few players and labeled Tyler Wade and Eguy Rosario as designated for assignment.

That means they each were immediately terminated from the 40-man roster. While Padres' president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is hoping Wade stays after clearing necessary waivers, they have seven days to negotiate trading Rosario, per Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Tribune.

Preller will have this period to look for a trade partner willing to take up Rosario. He says Rosario has the budding talent any team yearns for.

“Eguy’s a big-league player,” Preller said. “He’s got real talent and ability … and he can do damage. He can do a lot of things to help a team win a game. … He’s going to get an opportunity to go elsewhere and play in the big leagues I would think immediately, and we’ll try to add some value through a trade here in the next week.”

If a trade doesn't materialize, Rosario could be released or sent down to the minor leagues.

Rosario's spot on the roster was put into jeopardy after the Padres signed veteran infielder Jose Iglesias before spring training. Now the pressing questions begs as to what led to Rosario being on the verge of release.

Why would the Padres trade Eguy Rosario?

Rosario hasn't shown much promise in recent years. He has only played a total of 100 games in the last three seasons for the Padres. Last season, Rosario batted .245, with three home runs and six RBIs.

However, he has struggled with high strikeout totals and low OBP. In addition, Rosario had difficulty standing out amongst a crowded Padres infield that included veteran talents such as Iglesias, Ha-Seong Kim, Luis Arraez, and Jake Cronenworth.

While in the minor leagues, Rosario has managed to put up some considerable numbers, batting as much as .502 with the Padres Triple A affiliate in El Paso. He has also demonstrated a unique ability to play more than one position in the infield.

It is likely Rosario just needs to land in a place where he has room to shine and get back to form.