The San Diego Padres are off to a solid start to the 2024-25 season. After a bizarrely quiet offseason and a disappointing playoff loss, they started hot and have kept pace in the NL West. Pitching is a big question for San Diego, as Michael King and Dylan Cease are pending free agents. But the Padres could be getting Yu Darvish back from injury soon, helping answer that question. The Associated Press' Janie McCauley caught up with manager Mike Schildt after a recent Darvish bullpen.

“Came out of it feeling good, spoke with him yesterday after the game, he’s very encouraged,” Shildt said, per McCauley. “Came in earlier today and played catch. … He got off the mound again yesterday, so it’s three days in a row off the mound with some throwing, with a bullpen sandwiched in between. So, recovering, still throwing well. He has a plan for another bullpen, and then we’ll go from there. All favorable and trending in a good place.”

Darvish has not pitched at all this season while dealing with elbow inflammation. He was solid for the Padres in 16 starts last season, posting a 3.31 ERA in the regular season. His playoff performances were tremendous, with a 1.98 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers. But at 38 years old, this injury could be tough to return from.

Article Continues Below
More San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park.
1 untouchable Padres player ahead of trade deadlineCameron Zunkel ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) returns to the dugout against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
Padres pull off extremely rare MLB feat last seen in 2001 World SeriesYasmin Edañol ·
Luis Robert Jr. photoshopped in Padres jersey.
Padres’ trade proposal lands Luis Robert Jr. from White SoxBailey Bassett ·
MLB rumors: Why Padres trade for .178 hitting White Sox star makes sense, Luis Robert Jr.
Why Padres trade for .177 hitting White Sox star makes senseChris Spiering ·
Jarren Duran photoshopped in Padres jersey
Padres trade proposal for Jarren Duran answers left field questionBailey Bassett ·
Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: Padres again targeting trade for Red Sox starOwen Crisafulli ·

The Padres picked up Yu Darvish in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in the offseason before the 2021 season. He played out the final two years of that contract with San Diego and then signed a six-year contract. As Year 3 of that deal continues, the deal is not aging well. If he comes back this year, a rotation of King-Cease-Darvish-Nick Pivetta could be dynamic.

The Padres finish their series in San Francisco on Thursday and continue their road trip in Milwaukee this weekend.