The San Diego Padres are once again commanding offseason attention, with rival executives predicting general manager AJ Preller will continue his trademark aggressive style. In a report published by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, multiple anonymous sources suggested that Padres offseason rumors about “adding pieces” are well-founded after a flurry of midseason deals reshaped the roster.

The club enters the second week of September at 78-65, just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and holding the second Wild Card spot. They own the National League’s best ERA at 3.65 and a +54 run differential, but a recent 3-7 stretch has highlighted roster needs as they prepare for both a postseason push and a pivotal winter. One National League executive told MLB.com that he expects the club to remain aggressive.

“They’ll still have a solid core of players to build around,” an NL executive told Feinsand. “I can’t see a scenario where they don’t continue to work on adding pieces that they think can help them win a championship.”

Preller’s Padres have been synonymous with blockbuster moves since he took over as general manager in 2014, later adding the title of president of baseball operations in February 2021. His resume includes the 2022 trade for Juan Soto, long-term contracts for Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr., and this season’s deadline spree that featured five trades and 22 players. While those moves bolstered the major league roster, they also thinned the farm system, raising questions about what comes next. As one American League executive told MLB.com, the club’s financial flexibility could prove to be the decisive factor.

“How much money will they have to spend?” an AL executive asked. “That is an important factor in the course that they take, as is how they perform in the playoffs.”

Rival executives continue to view the GM’s aggressive tendencies as the driving force behind the Padres offseason rumors.

“I think he’ll do what he always does,” an NL executive said. “He’ll find a way to go after some big names.”

“It might be price-dependent,” an NL exec said. “Or they could go in another direction altogether and trade for a lower-cost starter.”

Another executive summarized the situation in broader terms, suggesting Preller’s philosophy will remain consistent.

“A reasonable baseline assumption is that A.J. will continue to do what he’s always done in San Diego: attempt to maximize the current season’s roster while worrying about the future when he gets there,” an NL executive said. “How that plays out exactly is anyone’s guess. But we shouldn’t assume that his M.O. is going to change all of a sudden just because the Padres will be losing a handful of impactful players.”

The Padres free agency period will shape how they address key needs. Dylan Cease and Michael King are set for the market, while Luis Arraez and Ryan O’Hearn could also depart. Executives expect San Diego to mix re-signings with outside additions as the club stays committed to chasing its first World Series title.