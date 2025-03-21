The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing 2024 season and no player represents that more than Jung Hoo Lee. The 25-year-old came over from Korea with high expectations and only played 37 games. He suffered a shoulder injury in May that ended his season. Recently, Lee underwent an MRI for back discomfort and missed a spring game. Giants manager Bob Melvin is hopeful Lee can return for Opening Day.

“Jung Hoo Lee beginning baseball activity tomorrow, hopes to play exhibition at Sacramento Sunday,” John Shea from the San Francisco Standard reported. “Said it’s still realistic he could be on roster when Giants’ season opens Thursday in Cincinnati, also said he doesn’t want to rush just to be available at the start of the season.

Shea then caught up with Melvin, who said, “‘We’re hoping Jung Hoo is in position to play Opening Day.' If he’s not, Luis Matos or Grant McCray will play center in the opener.”

Lee was hitting .262 with two home runs and eight RBIs when he went out for the season. Those numbers were below what Giants fans expected for the highly-touted free agent but the defense was great. It was that defense that cost him the season, getting hurt while playing center in Cincinnati.

This offseason, the Giants underwent one massive change. Buster Posey is the President of Baseball Operations, ending Farhan Zihidi's run at the helm. They made some additions, namely Willy Adames and Justin Verlander. But the expectations are high for a team that won 80 games last year.

Jung Hoo Lee staying healthy and stepping up will be a big part of that. The spotlight may be brighter on Adames, Matt Chapman, and Logan Webb. But if Hoo steps up this year, San Francisco can join a crowded NL Wild Card race.