The San Francisco Giants signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract this offseason. The 42-year-old veteran is entering his 21st season in the majors but Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey believes there’s still gas in the tank.

“You mention he’s 42. There’s definitely risk in the toll that he’s taken on his body throughout his career. But he told me he felt like he’s in a good place. He was able to connect with [Giants pitching coach] J.P. [Martinez]. Unsurprisingly his work ethic is off the charts. I mean, you don’t have a career like his without just an outstanding work ethic. You talk to Justin and I think he’s going to play for as long as he can. And right now, there’s no signs of slowing down. So, thrilled to have him on the staff,” Posey said, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X.

“Early on in the conversations I was really just listening to his voice. I was trying to get a feel for his tone to understand if there was truly motivation there. And it was apparent early on to me that there was,” Posey added.

The Giants need Justin Verlander to return to form

While the former catcher turned executive is convinced Verlander can bring his A game to the Giants, the results so far have been underwhelming. The 2011 American League MVP was looking to rebound from his home debut dud last week, taking on the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. However, he gave up six runs, five of which were earned, in 5.2 innings. Verlander allowed five hits and three walks while striking out nine batters.

So far this season, Verlander has made three starts and he’s still looking for his first win. He has a 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 13 innings of work.

Verlander won his third-career Cy Young in 2022 and he was reasonably effective with the Mets and the Astros in 2023. But the grizzled vet showed his first signs of decline last season. In 2024, Verlander went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA, 1.384 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 90.1 innings. He finished the year with a career-low ERA+ of 71. However, a shoulder injury sidelined him for two months, limiting him to 17 starts.

Now with the Giants, Verlander is chasing the 300-win milestone. He’s currently 38 wins shy of the mark with a career record of 262-147. While he’s gone winless in three outings this season, San Francisco has won two of the three games he’s started.