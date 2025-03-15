Former All-star reliever for the San Francisco Giants, Camilo Doval, is embracing the challenge of bouncing back after a frustrating 2024 season. Once entrenched as the team’s closer, Doval lost his ninth-inning role after control issues derailed his effectiveness, leading to a demotion to Triple-A Sacramento. Now, he’s focused on regaining his dominance, and he has the support of a key figure in the organization—Buster Posey.

At the MLB Winter Meetings, Posey, now part of the Giants' front office, gave Doval a strong vote of confidence, calling him a “lockdown piece” and expressing optimism about his ability to return to form. Doval deeply values that belief.

“He played with me. He caught me,” Doval said through an interpreter. “I trusted whatever he asked me to throw, and if in some situations I didn’t want to throw what he was asking for, he trusted me if I wanted to change it. If anybody knows my talent, if anybody knows what I’m capable of doing, he knows it firsthand.”

That trust and confidence are fueling Doval’s mindset heading into 2025. He knew adjustments were necessary after struggling with command last season—leading the majors in walks per nine innings (5.95) among pitchers with at least 50 innings. The demotion stung, but Doval took it in stride, reporting to Sacramento earlier than required and using the experience as motivation.

Camilo Doval looks to return to 2021 form for the Giants

“You have to restart yourself,” Doval said. “I’m a man of faith, so I believe that maybe this was a lesson from God. He gave me a down year. Well, guess what? It’s a learning process now. I have to step up again and learn from that.”

This spring, Doval has looked sharp, posting a 1.50 ERA in six Cactus League appearances. More importantly, he has issued just one walk, a promising sign for a pitcher whose struggles stemmed from a lack of control. Manager Bob Melvin has taken notice.

“Camilo’s in a great space right now,” Melvin said. “He’s pitching really well, throwing strikes, and being efficient. He knows it’s about limiting walks, and that’s been a key focus for everyone in camp.”

Doval won’t open the season as the team’s closer—Ryan Walker has solidified that role after a dominant 2024 campaign—but he is expected to be a crucial late-inning weapon. While Tyler Rogers is expected to handle the eighth inning, Doval could serve as a bridge reliever, entering in high-leverage situations.

Another change for Doval in 2025 is his entrance music. After experimenting with different songs last year, he is returning to “El Hijo Desobediente” by Antonio Aguilar, which he used during his early years with the Giants.

“Because I want to be the 2023 version,” he said with a smile.

Doval remains laid-back despite the challenges he faced last season, focusing on consistency and efficiency. With improved command and a renewed sense of confidence, he could once again become a key piece in the Giants’ bullpen. Whether in the seventh inning or later, Doval is ready to prove he still has what it takes to dominate on the mound.