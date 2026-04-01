San Francisco Giants fans are pushing back hard after MLB analyst Jim Bowden delivered a harsh early-season take on new manager Tony Vitello, igniting widespread backlash during the Giants’ rocky start to the 2026 season.

The frustration stems from a brutal opening series vs. the New York Yankees at Oracle Park, where San Francisco dropped all three games and allowed 13 runs while scoring just once. The Yankees’ pitching staff opened the season with 20 consecutive scoreless innings, while the Giants made MLB history by getting shut out in their first two games and managing only four total hits.

That slow start set the stage for Bowden’s comments, which were shared by Foul Territory TV on X, formerly Twitter, and quickly caught the attention of Giants fans already on edge.

“We want him to be himself, but we also don't want him to embarrass us, which he's doing right now, in my opinion.”

"We want him to be himself, but we also don't want him to embarrass us, which he's doing right now, in my opinion."@JimBowdenGM pitches the idea of Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker sitting down with Tony Vitello after every game to go over decisions, the media, etc. pic.twitter.com/hUTNa09kr8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 31, 2026

Bowden’s critique of Vitello, who is in his first MLB season as manager, immediately became a flashpoint. While the Giants’ early offensive struggles were undeniable, many fans felt the comments crossed the line given the small sample size and context of a tough opening opponent.

Since that series, San Francisco has responded. The Giants bounced back with wins vs. the San Diego Padres, improving to 3-2 on the season and giving Vitello his first MLB managerial victory, which only added fuel to the pushback against Bowden’s take.

As the reaction spread, Giants fans shifted the conversation away from the team’s struggles and toward Bowden himself, questioning both his credibility and tone.

“Oh Jim Bowden, where do I even start with you, you f*****g idiot,” wrote @SFGiantsLiveHQ.

@Daveedo1214 added the following, “Jim Bowden is the biggest bafoon out there. There’s a reason he’s not a GM anymore.”

Others took it even further, as @AngrySchneider_ referenced Bowden's shady past with the Washington Nationals, “Speaking of embarrassing. Remember when Jim Bowden embezzled money from international players?”

Giants fans see Bowden’s comments as premature and continue to back Vitello, especially as the team eyes a rebound early in the 2026 season.